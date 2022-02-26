Domestic Flights Latest News Today: Fly Big Airlines on Saturday said it will commence the domestic flight operations on Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route from next month. Giving details to news agency PTI, chairman and managing director of the airline Sanjay Mandviya said all the formalities have been completed and the company is all set to commence the operations from March 13.Also Read - IndiGo to Start Flights Between Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh And These 5 Cities From March 27

“The booking of tickets will start from March 1 and will be available both online and at the counters. The fare is also very affordable as the services will be run under UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity Scheme). The fare will be just Rs 1,999 for Indore-Gondia or Gondia-Hyderabad travel and the maximum fare would be around Rs 2600,” Mandviya said. Also Read - Domestic Air Traffic Will Surpass Pre-Covid Levels in Next Two Months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Giving more information, Mendhe said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia would inaugurate the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from Indore. Also Read - SpiceJet Starts Delhi to Khajuraho Direct Flights. Check Flight Schedule, Prices Here

FlyBig Airlines is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited. After a delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the flight operations are most likely to start from March 13, Mendhe said.

He said that the airport at Birsi near Gondia was constructed in 2008 and there was big demand of the people to start commercial flight operations from here.