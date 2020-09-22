New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline will commence services from November 8, before the Chhath Puja festival, with an all-inclusive introductory one-way promotional fare starting at Rs 3,799 on all the routes. Also Read - International Flights: Now Indians Can Fly to Japan, UK, Canada And 10 Other Countries | Who is Allowed & Who is Not? Read Detailed SOPs

Issuing a statement, the airline said, “SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020. SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes.” Also Read - Air Travel Latest Updates: Indians May Not be Allowed to Enter This Country When Normal International Flights Resume | Here's Why

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Our new daily flights from Darbhanga from November 8 will connect the city with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and further provide easy connections throughout our domestic and international network.” Also Read - International Flights: Air India Cancels Flights to This City Till October 3 | Read Details

Darbhanga, which was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN -II, will be the airline’s 13th destination under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

A few days back, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had reviewed the under-construction airports in Bihar and Jharkhand and had stated that the construction of Darbhanga airport is nearing completion.

Puri had also mentioned the arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt and others have already been installed at Darbhanga airport and the remaining work will be completed before October-end.