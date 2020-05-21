New Delhi: The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday released the lower and upper limit and listed the seven broad bands under which the pricing for domestic flights have been categorised. Domestic flights are set to resume on Monday, May 25, and the bookings have already begun. Also Read - People Travelling to Assam on Domestic Flights From Monday Will be Quarantined, Says State Govt

The seven bands were announced by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a press conference this evening where he explained that while pricing will be inflated slightly, the ministry has capped its lower and upper limit, so that they don't skyrocket.

As per the DGCA listing, the airfares will range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600 based on these seven categories:

1) Flight time less than 40 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 2,000

Maximum fare: Rs 6,000

2) 40 – 60 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 2,500

Maximum fare: Rs 7,500

3) 60 – 90 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 3,000

Maximum fare: Rs 9,000

4) 90 – 120 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 3,500

Maximum fare: Rs 10,000

5) 120 – 150 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 4,500

Maximum fare: Rs 13,000

6) 150 – 180 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 5,500

Maximum fare: Rs 15,700

7) 180 – 210 minutes

Minimum fare: Rs 6,500

Maximum fare: Rs 18,600