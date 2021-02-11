Domestic Flights Latest News: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the country, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday allowed airlines to operate flights at 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins. Also Read - UK COVID Variant Will Sweep The World, Battle Against Virus to Go On For a Decade: Top Scientist

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the central government directs the order dated December 3, 2020, shall remain in force till 23: 59 hours on March 31, 2021 or till the date of commencement of summer schedule 2021, whichever is earlier or until further orders," the ministry's order said.

The move from the government comes as the summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also approved both the schedules – summer and winter – of all the airlines.

Earlier, the ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

However, the Centre had on June 26 increased the cap to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent. Later on November 11, it was increased to 70 per cent. On December, it was increased to 80 per cent.

Scheduled international passenger traffic continues to remain suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

(With inputs from PTI)