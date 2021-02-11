Domestic Flights Latest News: In an effort to enhance its regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo on Thursday said that it will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28. Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet to Start 6 New flights From Bihar's Darbhanga, Total 30 Flight Services Across Country

Giving details on schedules, IndiGo said it will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.

Apart from this, the airline will also commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, and Chennai-Surat.

“We are pleased to add 22 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the southern, western, eastern and north-eastern regions,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)