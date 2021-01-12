Domestic Flights Latest News: In an effort to bring more cities under its ambit, IndiGo on Tuesday said it is planning to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards. Also Read - IndiGo Airline Executive Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen Outside His House in Patna

"The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021," IndiGo said in a statement.

Notably, the low-cost carrier at present has connected 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.

“IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received,” it said.

Earlier, IndiGo had announced flight services between Kolkata and Shillong from February 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the state for tourists after remaining locked for almost 10 months due to Coronavirus.

After the long suspension of their flight due to COVID19 lockdown, IndiGo is all set to resume its Kolkata flight from 1st February. Booking is already started.

IndiGo had initiated operations to and from Shillong – its 54 domestic destination – in July 2019 under the regional connectivity scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)