Domestic Flights Latest News: Enhancing its domestic operations, India's leading domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday stated that it will launch flights to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh starting from March 28.

"We are pleased to add Kurnool as our new domestic destination in our 6E network. It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the state," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline further added that the direct flights to the three destinations will be under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) Udan, with bookings scheduled to open from February 1.

As per latest updates from the airline, flights from Kurnool will enhance accessibility to more avenues for tourists as well as government officials travelling to and from the judicial capital.

Passengers must note that the airline has fixed airfare to Bengaluru at Rs 2,077, to Visakhapatnam at Rs 3,144 and to Chennai at Rs 2,463, which will run flights four days a week.

The airline said these flights will not only strengthen connectivity within and from AP to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but also promote trade and commerce in the region.