Domestic Flights Latest News: As many states have reopened economic activities and travel industry has started again, Indian airline IndiGo is planning to resume its domestic operations at full capacity from December, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday. He also stated that budget carrier’s current load factor is around 70% and yields are likely to rise in the coming months.Also Read - From Compulsory Leaves to Forced Resignations, How Countries Making COVID Vaccines Must For Citizens

He further added that things are improving slowly and it’s hard not to be bullish as traffic is going up. Apart from domestic operations, the airline is also targeting just over two-thirds in international routes as the virus pandemic eases and people start traveling more. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Night Curfew Must Continue Till Festive Season is Over, Say Cabinet Ministers Amid COVID Third Wave Fear

As per an earlier notification, the ministry of civil aviation has allowed domestic airlines to increase flight capacity to 72.5% from 65% in July. Though, the extended ban on international flights continue till September 30. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans To Resume Normal Services Of Passenger Trains In Phased Manner This Month, Says Report

Saying that the current cash levels were good, Dutta said the airline wanted to raise funds as an insurance buffer against a possible covid third wave.

It must be noted that the air passenger traffic declined during the week ended 28 August as a substantial rise in ticket fares, among other things, deterred people from taking flights. However, the air passenger traffic went up significantly in early August when fresh caps on air fares were yet to be announced.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the airline’s target to return at 100 percent capacity comes amid an increase in mobility as pandemic restrictions have been eased.

Notably, the aviation sector in India was badly affected in April-May last year, when the outbreak of coronavirus led to the total suspension of flights. After the restrictions were eased and the first phase of the pandemic receded, the sector witnessed a gradual recovery.

As per updates, IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, widening from Rs 2,844.3 crore in the year-ago period.