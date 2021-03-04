Domestic Flights Latest News: Enhancing its domestic services further, IndiGo airlines on Thursday said it will start flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29 onwards. Notably, Bareilly will be the sixth station for the airline in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Agra. Also Read - IndiGo Flight Diverted to Karachi Due to Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead on Arrival

Giving details about its flight schedule, IndiGo airlines said that there will be four flights a week on the Mumbai-Bareilly route and three flights a week on the Bengaluru-Bareilly route.

"Being the 8th largest metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also stated that Bareilly will be 67th city in India to be connected with IndiGo flights.

