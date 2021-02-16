Domestic Flights Latest News: In an effort to enhance the regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will start operations to and from Durgapur in West Bengal from April onwards. Also Read - Breaking News February 12 Updates

Issuing a statement, the airline said that it will operate its first direct flight from Delhi, Bengaluru and a southern city to Durgapur from April 22, 2021. Also Read - Will See How Many Goals You Can Score: Mamata Banerjee Dares BJP To Fight Bengal Polls Fairly

Accordingly, IndiGo signed an agreement with the Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL) to start operations to and from Durgapur Also Read - Domestic Flights to Become Expensive as Govt Increases Limits on Airfares by 10-30%

“We are pleased to partner with Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited to add Durgapur as a new domestic destination in our network,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“Being one of the largest industrial hubs in the state of West Bengal, daily direct connections between key metro cities and Durgapur will augment economic growth in the city as well as the region,” Kumar added.

As part of the agreement, BAPL will also provide local marketing support to IndiGo through their expertise in the city.

In addition, the company said after securing all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules for Durgapur, IndiGo will soon take the overall number of domestic destinations in the 6E network to 68 by adding Bareilly and Rajkot to its network in the coming months, as part of its plan to expand regional connectivity in the country.