New Delhi: As a means to improve the accessibilities, Budget carrier IndiGo will start its service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards as said by the airlines to news agency PTI. Airline major IndiGo will also commence 12 new flights in the month of November 2021.Also Read - Engineering Jobs: IndiGo Invites Applications From B.Tech Graduates. Check Eligibility, Role Details

The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement. The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1. The budget carrier airline has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum, and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2. The airline said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Also Read - Air India-Tata vs IndiGo: Who Will Become King of Indian Skies

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo said to news agency IANS, “These routes will enhance connectivity between northern, eastern, northeastern, western, and southern regions, promoting trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors.” Also Read - IndiGo Air Hostess Thanks Viewers After 'Manike Mage Hithe' Dance Video Receives Over 60 Million Views | Watch

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates over 1,400 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.

IndiGo is India’s largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh, domestic passengers, in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market. Earlier, IndiGo has started daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from September 1 onwards.

(With Input From IANS, PTI)