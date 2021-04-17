New Delhi: Giving relief to passengers at this time of coronavirus pandemic, the airline major IndiGo has announced waiving off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021. Issuing a statement, the airline said that the passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer. Also Read - Will Jharkhand Impose Restrictions in State? Soren Govt Calls All-party Meet Today to Review Situation

"This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo, was quoted as saying by IANS.

Other airlines are expected to announce similar relief measures as the resurgence of Covid and imposition of local lockdowns has started to hamper air passenger traffic.