IndiGo Airfare Latest Update Today: Days after the Civil Aviation Ministry said airfare caps on airlines will be removed from 31 August, India's largest air carrier IndiGo on Wednesday informed that the removal of airfare caps will help airlines to increase their passenger load factors by offering discounted fares. Apart from this, other travel agents are also optimistic that ticket prices are likely to go down in the coming months, especially due to the upcoming festival season.

Giving details, an IndiGo spokesperson said the government's decision to remove airfare caps is a welcome move and this will help airlines to follow dynamic pricing on airfares.

"It will also help airlines increase their passenger load factor by offering discounted fares on respective sectors, offering affordable fares. Overall, this will help airlines sustain with better PLFs (Passenger Load Factors) and benefit consumers as airlines will be able to offer affordable fares," the spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on August 10 announced that the airfare caps will be removed from 31 August amid the domestic air traffic being on the recovery path as well as a relative decline in jet fuel prices.

In the meantime, Vistara said it will continue to have a balanced pricing strategy for the passengers. Giving details, a Vistara spokesperson said in a free market scenario, airfares are an outcome of a multitude of factors, such as the dynamics of demand and supply, the operational environment, seasonality, cost, competition, market sentiment and taxation.

“As far as Vistara is concerned, we will continue to have a balanced pricing strategy,” the spokesperson told PTI.