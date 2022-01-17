Ahmedabad: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, one of the country’s busiest non-metro airports, will be partially shut down from today, January 17, reported the livemint. The airport will be closed for nine hours every day from today onwards till 31st May, 20222. The airport will be shut from 9 am to 6 pm on all weekdays due to planned ‘recarpeting work’ on the runway.Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Offers Free Ticket Rescheduling, to Cancel Around 20% of Flights. Deets Inside

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will carry out scheduled runway re-carpeting work from 17 January 2022 to 31 May 2022. This work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm. We regret the inconvenience," Ahmedabad Airport said in a tweet from its official handle.

The resurfacing work will be carried out on all days, barring Sundays and public holidays, from 9 am to 6 pm, the tweet by Ahmedabad Airport further read.

Earlier on 16 September 2021, the Mint had reported that Adani Group has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shorten the time frame for partial shutting of operations at the Ahmedabad airport, which was initially scheduled to take place between November 2021 and May 2022.

The Adani Group had reached out to the DGCA in September to delay the partial shutdown of the airport in view of an expected revival in passenger traffic during this year’s festive season. It had then said that the rehabilitation work will focus on runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with stormwater drain construction and reinstallation of signages on manoeuvring area, the Mint report added.