Domestic Flights Latest News: The private airlines are sprucing up their offers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as flying is not the same anymore.

After a gap of two months, domestic flights resumed operations from May 25. Now that the traffic has started to pick up, private airlines are coming up with various offers to outdo each other.

For example, SpiceJet is offering an option to buy an insurance cover for the hospitalisation for COVID-19. The offer is valid for one year and will cover all kind of hospitalisation (private, government both).

Vistara, on the other hand, is planning to come up with an option which will allow you to keep your adjacent seat vacant. This is not a middle-seat empty policy. This is an option for which the flyers will have to pay as the airlines have noticed that sitting next to someone infected is the major fear among the flyers. Now there is this option of buying two tickets together at the price of two tickets — one of which will remain vacant. But in the coming days, the airline is planning to offer two seats at a discounted rate for passengers who don’t want another passenger beside them.