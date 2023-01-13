Home

Air India to CANCEL Some Domestic Flights To And From Delhi’s IGI From Jan 19 to 26. Deets Here

Air India Cancels Domestic Flights: National carrier Air India may cancel some domestic flights from Jan 19 to 24. Deets here

New Delhi: In accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport, national carrier Air India on Friday announced the cancellation of domestic flights across some routes. “In view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day. Considering this, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions”, the airline said.

SOME DOMESTIC FLIGHTS TO BE HIT FROM JANUARY 19 to 26

For 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for January 19-24 and January 26 from 10.30 to 12.45 p.m.

To adhere to NOTAM, Air India will be cancelling all flights operating to and from Delhi across the seven-day period during the time range as mentioned above. This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual.

WILL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS BE IMPACTED?

International flights will be operated as scheduled. The airline said that Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour. There are no cancellations of international operations during this period, said the airline.

Moreover, officials advised domestic or international passengers arriving at and departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience.

(With IANS Inputs)