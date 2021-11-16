Domestic Flights Latest News Today: As the corona cases have gone down to a great extent, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday allowed meals and newspaper services to be available on all flights, irrespective of their duration. Apart from this, the magazines and other reading materials will also be made available on all flights on domestic routes.Also Read - International Flights: India Plans to Increase Flight Services to More Countries, in Talks With Airlines, Says Govt Official

Because of the COVID pandemic, the Central government has in April this year barred airlines from serving food on flights having a duration of less than two hours and also halted providing reading materials. Also Read - International Flights: AirAsia India Gets Security Clearance, Likely to Get Global Flying Permit Soon

Issuing an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that the airlines offering flights on domestic routes may provide meal service on board, without restrictions on duration of flights. Also Read - International Flights: When Are Curbs Likely to be Lifted? Aviation Official Makes BIG Statement

The order from the ministry further stated that the airlines – both international and domestic – can provide magazines/reading materials for passengers on board.

“The decision to resume meals and magazines has been taken as Covid caseload has reduced due to proper implementation of appropriate Covid behaviour protocol,” the ministry said in the order.

It must be noted that when scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the ministry allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

However, the Ministry had in April issued a fresh order modifying the previous one and said in-flight meals will only be served when the flight time is two hours or more.