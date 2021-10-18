New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday virtually flagged off six routes expanding the aerial connectivity of North-East India. The routes commencing operations from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata. The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry’s statement noted. Alliance Air will be operating this flight using its ATR-72 aircraft, it mentioned.Also Read - Good News! Domestic Flights to Run at Full Capacity From Today - Deets Inside

Today's flight launch has expanded the aerial connectivity of the North-East by connecting multiple states hitherto not connected via flights, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. The flight connectivity on these routes has been a long-pending demand of the local residents of these regions.

Union Civil Aviation virtually flagged off 6 routes expanding aerial connectivity of North-East India The routes on which operations are starting from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

“Mizoram is the gateway to North-East India. The city has an immense amount of importance for its tourism and economic sector. We are committed to giving wings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making it possible that every state’s uniqueness must be experienced by all citizens of the country. I assure you, that MoS General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.) and I will personally visit Mizoram very soon,” Scindia said at the event.

“I am delighted to mention the fact that Alliance Air’s most ATR aircraft are deployed on the North-Eastern routes. Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire North-East India by connecting 4 cities with one flight,” he added.

The minister further said that the government has already started 60 airports, and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in North East alone, and 50 are already operational. “Moreover, in 2014, only 6 airports were operational in North East, now we have grown to 15 airports in a short span of 7 years. In addition to this, under the KRISHI UDAN Yojna, we have identified 16 airports to enhance the export opportunities of the region establishing dual benefits of enhancement of cargo movements and exports,” he added.

