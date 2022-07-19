Domestic Flights Latest News Today: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will launch 26 new domestic flights from July 22. In a statement, the airline said it will also introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur under the UDAN scheme.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Area, 5 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

SpiceJet also stated that it will enhance frequencies on Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad routes. The airline said Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes.

It must be noted that after a series of incidents, SpiceJet is now under regulatory scanner of the DGCA. The civil aviation regulatory body had on July 6 issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft were reported since June 19. The DGCA is at present investigating all these incidents.