New Delhi: The low-cost airline SpiceJet on Sunday launched seven flights under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. It launched the Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both Gorakhpur and Varanasi are popular religious and tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh. The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes.Also Read - Mayawati Dissolves All Party Units Except 3 Posts During Meeting To Review BSP's Poll Debacle

Other flights launched on these routes

Besides the Gorakhpur-Varanasi-Gorakhpur UDAN flight, the airline has launched flights on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Varanasi-Kanpur-Varanasi and Varanasi-Patna sectors under the regional connectivity scheme, it said in a statement. The airline has also launched eight industry-first flights including those on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, the statement said. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo To Operate 20 New Flights From Today Under Summer Schedule

“We are delighted to launch multiple new flights in our Summer Schedule 2022. It’s great to see Indian aviation opening up again in high spirits and I am extremely hopeful to see our new UDAN flights making a valuable contribution not only to the tourism of Uttar Pradesh, but across India,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet. SpiceJet operates 63 daily flights under the UDAN scheme, the statement added. Also Read - UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Son Meets With Accident

(With IANS inputs)