New Delhi: In a bid to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities, budget carrier IndiGo announced that it start 38 domestic flights in September. These new flights will essentially include 24 6E only connecting flights. Some are being relaunched after the Covid second wave. "We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said.

IndiGo will operate new flights between these routes. Full list here

Raipur-Pune

Lucknow-Ranchi

Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam

Chennai-Indore

Lucknow- Raipur

Mumbai-Guwahati

Ahmedabad-Indore

Ahmedabad-Agartala (via Kolkata)

Chennai-Chandigarh (via Hyderabad)

Chennai-Vadodara (via Hyderabad)

Kolkata-Kozhikode (via Bengaluru)

Kolkata-Coimbatore (via Hyderabad)

Chandigarh-Patna (via Lucknow)

Chandigarh-Ranchi (via Lucknow)

Chandigarh-Hyderabad (via Delhi)

Coimbatore-Lucknow (via Hyderabad)

Coimbatore-Udaipur (via Bengaluru)

Delhi-Silchar (via Kolkata)

Hyderabad-Dibrugarh (via Kolkata)

Post coronavirus lockdown last year, Indian carriers have been focusing more on domestic routes as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since March 23 last year.

Earlier last week, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had unveiled a 100-day ambitious plan during which 50 new routes under the regional connectivity UDAN scheme will be operational by November-end. Of the 50 new routes, 30 will be operationalised by October 2021, Scindia had stated.