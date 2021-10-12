New Delhi: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Modi government on Tuesday permitted to restore the scheduled domestic air operations from 18th October, without any capacity restriction. The government, however, said that airlines and airport operators must ensure that guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly followed and Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced during travel.Also Read - Air India Sale: Govt Issues Letter of Intent To Tata Group | Details Here

“After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel”, the ministry has been decided to “restore the scheduled domestic all operations with effect from 18-10-2021 without any capacity restriction,” the order stated. Also Read - After Air India, Govt to Now Sell Alliance Air, 3 Other AI Subsidiaries. Details Here

According to the Aviation Ministry, the decision to ease the norms on flight capacity was taken after reviewing the current air travel. To recall, the Modi govt had imposed the first restriction in May 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19. The government’s capacity caps on the airline sector have been in place for nearly 17 months now. Also Read - Air India Returns To Tatas After 68-year Hiatus: How National Carrier Changed Over The Years | A Timeline

Currently, the government permitted domestic carriers to operate at 85 percent of their pre-pandemic capacities.

Here are some of the important details: