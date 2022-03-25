Domestic Flights latest News Today: SpiceJet on Friday said it has decided to suspend its daily flight services to Delhi and Jaipur from Jaisalmer from March 27 until the next tourism season in October as hardly any tourists come to Jaisalmer in the summer season. Confirming the development, Jaisalmer civil airport deputy director Abhinav Jain said the last flight will operate on March 26 to Delhi and Jaipur and the new schedule will come in October.Also Read - Missing Delhi Teen Boy Found Stuffed In Bag With Throat Slit

Giving details, he said Spicejet connected Jaisalmer with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, however, due to technical issues, the company had stopped its flights to Mumbai and Bangaluru.

He further added that another company, Trujet, had given a proposal to start flight services from Jaisalmer to Bikaner, Ahmedabad, and Udaipur from April.

It is believed that the move from the airline has disappointed local people, residents, defence staff and other government officials due to limited access and connectivity to Jaisalmer.