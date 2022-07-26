Domestic Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a big update for the air passengers on domestic routes. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Tuesday announced that it will start operating flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 19. The announcement from the airline comes as the carrier on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.Also Read - Video: 1 Killed as Tempo Runs Over Pilgrims Sleeping on Huligemma Temple Premises in Karnataka's Koppal

The airline said it will add two aircraft each month, and by the end of 2023, it will have 18 aircraft inducted into its fleet. Giving more details, the airline said it plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, delivered over five years.

Earlier this month, the airline had said it will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. And from August 13, the airline will start operations on the Bengaluru-Kochi route.

“With this, Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations,” the airline said in a statement.

Flights schedule:

The airline said while the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route will operate 28 times per week.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, the carrier said.

Last week, the airline had said that it will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one’s delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We kickstart operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.”

“We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year,” he added.

With aviation regulator DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.

The airline said Akasa Air’s aircraft cabin will have “softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports” for passengers.