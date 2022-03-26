New Delhi: At a time when regular international flights are all set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations, IndiGo on Saturday said it would introduce 20 new flights from March 27 under its summer schedule. Issuing a statement, IndiGo said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.Also Read - International Flight Operations Set to Resume From Tomorrow: Latest Guidelines Air Passengers Must Know

"We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network… We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the statement, the airline said it will be introducing 20 exclusive routes as well as re-commence 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow. These will be effective from March 27, the added.

After nearly two years, the regular international flights will resume from Sunday. As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.

In the meantime, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) expects international flight departures to witness a significant jump in the first week of April.

While other airlines including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish are getting ready for normal international services and have announced plans about their services to and from India.

Scheduled international passenger flights have remained suspended since March 23, 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and they will now restart from Sunday. However, the overseas flights were being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries.

In a statement on Saturday, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said the airline is keen on resuming international operations back to pre-COVID levels but that will also depend on factors like arrival guidelines of various countries.

“We certainly have plans to open new destinations in the near future as well as pump up capacity on our existing routes as travel further opens up. Reaching economies of scale in such a dynamic environment where ATF and other fixed costs are constantly going up, becomes challenging,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.