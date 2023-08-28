Home

Business

Domestic Flights to 7 New Cities to Start From Jaipur Soon: Check Airlines, Routes, Other Details

Domestic Flights to 7 New Cities to Start From Jaipur Soon: Check Airlines, Routes, Other Details

Various airlines such as Indigo and SpiceJet have expressed their interest in starting new flights to Agra, Khajuraho, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Jaisalmer, Bhopal and Patna.

The direct connectivity to Bhopal and Patna was earlier announced in the summer schedule.

Jaipur: Here comes a piece of good news for the domestic air passengers. Direct flights to seven new domestic destinations are likely to start from the Jaipur International Airport in the winter schedule, officials told news agency PTI. He said that airline companies like Indigo and SpiceJet have expressed their interest in starting new flights to Agra, Khajuraho, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Jaisalmer, Bhopal and Patna.

Trending Now

“Airlines have expressed interest to open new air routes to seven destinations during the winter schedule. Passenger traffic is constantly increasing and a substantial increase is expected during the winter season, which is also the peak tourist season in Rajasthan,” the official said.

Check List of New Routes From Jaipur

New routes like Agra, Khajuraho, Varanasi, Jaisalmer, Bagdogra are places of high tourism importance and direct connectivity will be a major boost to the local tourism sector.

He added that the direct connectivity to Bhopal and Patna was earlier announced in the summer schedule but Indigo airlines could not operate due to some technical issue. The airline is now opening the two routes in the winter schedule.

Direct flight to Jaisalmer starts every year during winter, till the onset of summer, due to its tourism significance. On the other hand, Jaipur International Airport has recorded a surge of 26.6 per cent in passenger footfall from April to July this year, as compared to last year.

17.36 Lakh Passengers Travel Through Jaipur Airport

Around 17.36 lakh passengers travelled through Jaipur airport during this period, making an increase from 13.72 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

“This notable surge in footfall owes its origin to vacation-break, increased leisure travelers and improved connectivity. During summer vacations from April to June, the passenger traffic increased by 25 per cent,” the official said.

“Since April 2023, passenger traffic at Jaipur airport has been constantly gaining momentum due to various reasons including vacation season and a lot of events and tourism activities apart from the normal traffic,” he said.

Passenger Footfall in July Surges

He also added that as compared to 2022, the passenger footfall in July 2023 witnessed a notable surge of 31.4 per cent, which is a good sign.

“Vacation season went exceptionally well. Several events, conferences and tourism activities are also taking place in the city,” he said.

Jaipur airport has direct connectivity to 23 cities and connecting flights to other destinations. In July alone, about 4,20,688 passengers travelled through Jaipur airport.

Tourism industry stakeholders said that the surge is a welcome sign and if everything goes well, the industry will bloom again after a few years of Covid pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES