New Delhi: In a major boost to the domestic aviation sector, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated IndiGo’s daily flight between Guwahati and Pune, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.Also Read - IndiGo Worker Falls Asleep In Cargo Compartment, Flight Takes Off With Him: Here's What Had Happened

The daily flight, which was launched on Wednesday evening, will depart from the Guwahati airport at 10.40 PM and arrive at the Pune airport at 2.15 AM, the statement said. The return flight will depart at 2.50 AM and land at the Guwahati airport at 6.05 AM, it added. Also Read - When Will International Flight Services Resume? Check What Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says

Also Read - Viral Video: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame IndiGo Air Hostess Grooves to Jugnu, Nails The Trend | Watch

The airline said it currently operates more than 500 weekly flights from four cities of Assam including Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

(With PTI inputs)