Domestic Flights Latest Update: Vistara on Thursday announced that it will begin domestic flight operations connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards. "The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," the airline said in a statement.

The airline further stated that Coimbatore is the 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights.

Prior to this operation, Vistara had revised its Delhi-Heathrow flight schedule and said daily operations will continue between the two cities from May 1.

The airline had also said that there will be a flight to London leaving at 22:05 IST, with a return flight scheduled for 14:40 GMT.

At present, Vistara flies to 40 destinations, including nine international ones.

Moreover, Vistara had recently said that the airline is looking to lease 787 planes to expand its overseas operations with the Indian government lifting a two-year-long ban on scheduled international flights.