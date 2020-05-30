New Delhi: The Kempegowda International Airport has raised the user development fee (UDF) by 17% for departing international passengers, and 3% for domestic passengers, to compensate for revenue loss, an official said on Saturday. Also Read - Domestic Flights Are Not Spreading COVID-19, Cases Are Getting Detected Because... Read What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

The new UDF will be applicable from June 1 for the year 2020-21. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Services Will Become Normal in Six Months, By Diwali, Says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

“The revised UDF for departing passengers at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is Rs 184 per pax (domestic) and Rs 839 per pax (international),” said an airport official. Also Read - Bangladesh to Resume Domestic Flights From June 1

Earlier, the UDF was Rs 179 per pax (domestic) and Rs 716 per pax (international).

The UDF for domestic departing passengers rose by 3% and for international passengers by 17 per cent.

Will tickets become costlier?

Yes, tickets will become costlier but as far as domestic flights are concerned, the hike will be negligible. For international tickets, though, the hike is significant. In fact, the user development fee of Bengaluru airport was much higher than this in 2019. In a revision, the fee was made Rs 306 for domestic flights. Later, it was rolled back.

What is user development fee?

This is a charge levied by the airports for some development work. This money goes to the airports and not the airlines.

Will other airports too follow suit?

The civil aviation ministry had put a cap on the ticket prices before resuming domestic services from March 25. While the airlines were forbidden from overcharging, user development fee is not collected by the airlines. Bangalore airport is managed by a public-private partnership model. As airports suffered a huge blow owing to the lockdown, other PPP airports may increase the fee, as well.

(With Agency Inputs)