Domestic Flights Latest News: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday clarified speculations on the hike of domestic flights rates and said that the price cap on airfares is likely to continue for a while. Also Read - International Flights: Air France to Operate 28 Flights From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to Paris From July 18 | Check Details Here

“Domestic price cap still needs to be extended. This is my personal view,” the central minister said in a press briefing on Thursday. Also Read - International Flights to Begin Soon But Only Through Air Bubbles, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

The price of domestic flights tickets were capped in May as a part of the SOPs issued by the central government, soon after the recommencement of calibrated domestic flight operations in the country. However, earlier this month, speculations increased that airfares will hike again with the increased demand on domestic flights. Also Read - Will International Flights Resume Operation From August? Centre Likely to Make Major Announcement Today

Dismissing the speculations, Hardeep Singh Puri noted that the flight operations have still not reached the expected air traffic due to extension of coronavirus lockdown in many states. The airfares will increase based on market demand and negotiations, he said.

Besides, he hoped that flight operations will increase around October and November, during the festive calendar. “By the time we celebrate Diwali, domestic operations should resume up to 50-60 per cent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puri announced that international flights are expected to resume soon as air bubbles with some foreign countries have already been completed, while some others are at an advanced stage.

“Unless the international civil aviation space reclaims its pre-COVID space, air bubbles are the only answer to restart international flights,” the minister said at the press conference.