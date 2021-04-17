New Delhi: India has been witnessing a tremendous increase in its Coronavirus caseload. Amid such an alarming condition, reports today said that Civil Aviation is planning to reduce seating capacity of domestic flights to 60 per cent from the current 80 per cent to arrest the Coronavirus spread. If the reports are to be believed, top officials from DGCA and Aviation Ministry may hold a meeting in this regard. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Modifies Guidelines For Sunday Lockdown, Allows Public Transport At 50% Capacity

Top officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, and the Civil Aviation Ministry are likely to meet next week to come out with a decision, Money Control quoted an official source as saying. Also Read - Ban All Indoor Gatherings of More Than 10 Persons For Next 2 Months: Lancet's India Task Force

“We are looking at both the safety angle and the financial fair play angle before making a decision on reducing capacity utilisation in domestic flights,” the source added. Also Read - General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Talegaon Plant, Employees to Move Court: Report

The source asserted that passenger traffic has already fallen in the past few days owing to curfew and lockdown-like restrictions in various states of the country. The daily air passenger traffic has fallen from 300,000 in February to 200,000-mark, the report added.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740, while the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark . This is the third consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh Covid cases. India had recorded 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584.