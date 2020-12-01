New Delhi: Looking at the increasing demand of the domestic market, airline major SpiceJet on Tuesday announced to launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in a phased manner from December 5. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Flights From Delhi to UAE From Nov 26 | Complete Schedule Here

Issuing a statement, the airline announced addition of Ranchi as its latest domestic destination. The airline has introduced non-stop flights connecting the Jharkhand capital with the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai.

In the statement, the airline stated that it will operate daily flights on Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector and Mumbai-Ranchi-Mumbai sector.

Apart from this, the SpiceJet will also connect Shirdi, a major pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new daily non-stop flights.

“The airline has also introduced a host of new flights connecting Ahmedabad. These flights will operate on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Kochi-Ahmedabad sectors,” it said.

“While the flights between Ahmedabad and Kochi will operate daily, flights on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad sector will operate on all days except Sundays whereas flights on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” it added.