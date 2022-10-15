Flight Ticket Fare For Diwali Holidays: With just a few days left for the Diwali holidays, several air passengers are making plans to visit different places and many are planning to visit their home towns. After two years’ gap, the Diwali festival this year is being celebrated on a large scale. After the restrictions are lifted in the country, tourism has also surged with many planning quick holidays with family and friends during Diwali. In the wake of the Diwali holidays, flight ticket rates on some routes are increasing for the last few weeks.Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Launches Air Services From Pune to Singapore From Dec 2 | Check Ticket Fare, Full Schedule

The ticket fares from 21-24 October in the country have increased multi-fold. The civil aviation ministry in August this year removed the limits imposed on domestic airfares after a span of approximately 27 months. With this, airlines are free to decide what to charge passengers post 31 August.

Keeping in view the strong demand for air travel, domestic air traffic crossed the pre-covid level on 9 October with airports handling 402,697 passengers and 2,732 flight departures. However, the analysts are also expecting the demand to further go up on the backdrop of festival season and holidays during October-December. Check airfare on various domestic routes:

Delhi-Goa air ticket fares: The air ticket fare for 2 hour 20 min non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between Rs 16,000- Rs 17,000. While Air Asia round trip non-stop flight costs as much as Rs 16,304, while IndiGo costs around Rs 16,329.

Mumbai-Goa air ticket fares: The prices of Mumbai-Goa flights ranges between Rs 9,228-16,000 for a round trip.

Mumbai-Kochi air ticket fares: For Mumbai Kochi route, for a 1hr 45 min journey, the non stop IndiGo flight costs around Rs 26,310 for a round trip. Ticket fares for IndiGo and Air Asia ranges between Rs 14,000- Rs 20,000.

Delhi-Kochi air ticket fares: On this route for 3 hours 15 minutes journey on an Air Asia non-stop flight costs around Rs 18,092. However, non-stop flight on a Vistara flight costs around Rs 19,950. And Air India flight ticket costs around Rs 20,602 while an IndiGo flight costs around Rs 18,417.

Mumbai-Jaipur air ticket fares: On this route for 1 hour 45 minute journey on IndiGo flight costs Rs 22,535. Air ticket on Air Asia flight costs Rs 23,561 while Vistara flight costs Rs 26,360.

Delhi-Jaipur air ticket fares: IndiGo non-stop flight for a round trip costs around Rs 9,290. Air Asia ticket price begins at Rs 9,685 while SpiceJet flight costs around Rs 9,290.

Delhi-Patna air ticket fares: For Delhi-Patna route, the ticket price for a non-stop Go First flight costs around Rs 17,984 while that of Vistara costs around Rs 20,110. SpiceJet flight ticket costs around Rs 22,531 while price of IndiGo flight is Rs 23,732.