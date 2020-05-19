Domestic flight resumption news: Days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that all scheduled commercial passenger flights would remain suspended till May 31 midnight, some airlines have reportedly started bookings for flights from June onwards. Also Read - 'Delhiites Not Allowed', Says Noida, Hours After UP Govt Permits Entry From National Capital

“Domestic airlines have opened bookings for their flights from June onwards,” one of the sources informed news agency PTI. Also Read - Act of Kindness: Mizoram Man Anonymously Clears Loans Of 4 Strangers, Pays Rs 10 Lakh to the Bank

Reports claimed that low-cost airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have started taking bookings for domestic flights. Besides, Vistara has reportedly opened booking for their domestic flight operations from June. However official confirmation from the airlines on commencement of bookings still awaited. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Plans to Host Series Against India, Bangladesh in July: Report

Yesterday, Air Passengers Association of India (APAI) National President Sudhakara Reddy had flagged about some airlines” commencing bookings.

“We understand 6E (IndiGo), SpiceJet, GoAir hv started taking bookings for international flights, imagining that flights will operate from 1st June. Pl don”t fall for it. Ur money will become a credit shell, instead keep it safe at home,” he claimed in a tweet.

Notably, aviation is among the worst-affected sectors amidst the COVID-19 crisis. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights in India have been suspended ever since the country imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during the lockdown.

Earlier, it was reported that domestic flight services would resume after the end of the third phase of lockdown. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had issued SOP to all aviation stakeholders, including carriers and airline operators. It had also listed a few precautionary measures for flyers like mandatory Aarogya Setu app, face masks, no cabin baggage.

Besides, the airlines in India had also submitted the airworthiness report of their aircraft to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “Airlines are submitting their aircraft’s status and airworthiness report to the regulator,” sources in the MoCA had informed ANI.

However on Sunday, soon after the Centre announced extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement and said “All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight. Foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course.”