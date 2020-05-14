New Delhi: Once domestic flights resume operations following a gap of almost 50 days, flyers would be allowed to carry up to 350 ml of hand sanitisers on flights, the bureau of civil aviation security has issued its first order on Wednesday, as preparations are going on in full swing to start mobility. The bureau of civil aviation security which is an attached office of the ministry of civil aviation and which takes care of the civil aviation security in India has also given its not to no stamping of the boarding passes during the ore-embarkation security check. It has also asked airport operators to ensure that there are enough CCTV cameras at an appropriate height to record the identity of a passenger and his or her boarding pass. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No RAC, Indian Railways to Start Waiting Lists For Special Trains From May 22

This order has been issued in view of the "prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact", stated the BCAS. The second order issued by the BCAS on Wednesday said passengers are being advised to use hand sanitiser frequently amid the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Therefore, it has been decided that passengers boarding an aircraft will be allowed to carry in his or her hand baggage or on his or her person liquid hand sanitiser up to 350 ml," the second order stated.

Generally, not more than 100 ml of liquid is allowed in the hand baggage of an air passenger.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. However, repatriation flights, medical evacuation flights and cargo flights have been allowed to operate.

More than 13 CISF personnel, who were posted at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

In its order to airports, airlines and other stakeholders, the BCAS said, “The airport operator shall ensure that the requisite monitoring system of high-definition fixed CCTV Cameras and supporting infrastructure are maintained all through at PESC points at an appropriate height so that boarding pass of the passenger and his/her identity are digitally recorded.”

“The CCTV recordings shall be preserved for 30 days, as per established practice,” it added.

From May 18, India will enter into the fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown where domestic flights may partially resume their businesses. Reports said Air India will start special flights from May 19 in selective cities.

