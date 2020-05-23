Domestic Flight News: Authorities at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is all set to resume the domestic flight operations from Monday, May 25. With a robust contact-less boarding experience for the passengers, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the Hyderbad airport, asserted that flyers will get a safe and healthy environment on their arrival. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Senior AIIMS Doctor And Eminent Pulmonologist Succumbs to COVID-19

The airport authorities have adopted a slew of safety measures like thermal scanning, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers, placing floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimise human contact.

Besides, the airport has also deployed 48 self check-in kiosks safely staggered as per social-distancing norms across the airport forecourt area and at check-in halls.

Each self check-in kiosks has been enabled with a touch-less technology, with the help of which, passengers can scan a QR code displayed on each kiosk and capture the screen of self check-in kiosk on their mobile phones to complete Check-in and receive the print of boarding card and baggage tags for bag drop in no time.

All these kiosks will be capable of dispensing both boarding cards and baggage tags for the check-in luggage for all major airlines.

Speaking to a news agency, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL said, “Already equipped with fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology-based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touch points. The Hyderabad International Airport has undertaken robust deep-cleaning and sanitisation across the entire terminal and passengers need not be in the least apprehensive, as passenger safety is our priority.”

“We shall continue to work on spreading awareness about the new normal that has come into place and highlight the importance of social distancing and personal care and hygiene,” he added.

(With agency inputs)