New Delhi: When the Union civil aviation ministry gave a go-ahead to domestic flight operations from May 25 — after a gap of two months — the condition that was imposed on airlines was that they would have to stick to the one-third of the original summer schedule. As from June 1, the country is entering its first phase of unlock 1, the rule will not be applicable anymore, a TOI report said.

In general, the summer schedule includes 24,643 weekly domestic flights run by all airlines. For operations from May 25, only 8,214 weekly flight schedules were cleared.

Does this mean there will be more flights in the coming days?

Yes. There is no cap on the airlines to fly more routes. But most busy airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, have a strict upper limit on daily arrivals and departures, which will restrict the airlines to run on more routes. But the airlines can run more flights on comparatively lesser busy routes which have considerable demand.

Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on May 31. In the guidelines released by the MHA, there is no change as regards to domestic flights. International flights, however, have been barred from operations at least until June 30.