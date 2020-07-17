Domestic Flights Latest News: After one and a half month the domestic services resumed, it is far behind reaching 50 per cent of its actual capacity. It has barely reached 33 per cent capacity though the civil aviation ministry has given permission to the airlines to expand to 45-50 per cent, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has recently said. Also Read - International Flights to Resume Operations From Today as India Establishes Air Bubbles With France, US | Check Details

Though the demand is adequate, what is blocking the sector to reach its target is the sudden lockdowns the states are announcing. Apart from West Bengal, no other state has categorically barred flights from specific cities, but the airports are working at minimum capacity. West Bengal government has barred flights from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur and Pune. Also Read - Air India Pay Cut: 'Top Brass Taking Only 4% Cut, Not Paid us 70% Since April,' Scoffs Indian Pilots' Guild

“The ministry is in constant touch with the states. The situation might look up in the next few weeks,” the minister said, adding that the target of 50 per cent will be hopefully reached by Diwali. Also Read - More Flights at Lower Fares: United Airlines to Operate 18 Flights to India Between July 17 and 31 | Know Details Here