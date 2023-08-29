Home

Business

Domestic Gas Cylinder To Get Cheaper By Rs 200, Details Inside

Domestic Gas Cylinder To Get Cheaper By Rs 200, Details Inside

A decision was taken regarding the prices of domestic gas cylinders following which the government has approved a subsidy on domestic gas cylinders/LPG (14.2 kg).

On Tuesday, in the cabinet meeting, a decision was taken regarding the prices of domestic gas cylinders. (File)

LPG Gas Cylinder Price: There is some great news for the general public facing the brunt of inflation. On Tuesday, in the cabinet meeting, a decision was taken regarding the prices of domestic gas cylinders following which the government has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on domestic gas cylinders/LPG (14.2 kg).

Trending Now

However, only the people under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get the benefit of this deduction. A subsidy of Rs 200 is already being given to the beneficiaries of this scheme. That is, now the total subsidy will be 400 rupees.

More Than 9.5 Crore Beneficiaries

So far, more than 9.5 crore LPG connections have been given in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme. The scheme was launched on 1 May 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The government had spent a total of Rs 6,100 crore in the financial year 2022-23 on the subsidy of this scheme. The subsidy received under the scheme is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES