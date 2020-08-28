New Delhi: All domestic and international flights can now serve meals only if the stipulated hygiene guideline is maintained. Pre-packed snacks, meals and hot beverages can be sold in a flight, the Centre has issued a new SOP, a TOI report said. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6: Air India Express Opens Bookings For Flights From UAE to India | Check Details Here

Inflight entertainment screens can also be played now given that each screen is thoroughly cleaned. Disposable or disinfected headphones can be given to passengers, the report said.

Domestic flights resumed restricted operations on May 25 with minimum crew-passenger interaction inside the flight. On long-haul international flights too, water bottles, packed food and cold non-alcoholic beverage were kept on the seats.

The cabin crew will have to use a fresh set of gloves for every meal service, the SOP said.

Amid apprehensions that flight services may trigger the spread of the infection, domestic and international flights resumed in May. In the last three months, flight journey has come across as the safest mode of travel. Since the novel coronavirus is a surface-borne virus, the initial SOP was to ensure that there is minimum surface touch involved during the flight service.

Owing to the closure of the airspace for three months, the airlines have been hit badly. The sales of food and beverages on the flights will boost their earning.