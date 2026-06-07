Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 29, new rates effective from today; 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs…

Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder. How much the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi cost?

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LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder(Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: In a major development affecting millions of households, Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. This marks the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. The revised price will take effect today, June 7. According to the latest LPG price hike, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913. The hike follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.

Domestic LPG cylinder gets costlier! How much 14.2-kg LPG cylinder cost in Delhi?

A beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to around Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700. “Accordingly, the price of the LPG cylinder is being raised by only ₹29 per cylinder, despite the massive rise in international LPG prices and the losses being borne by the PSU Oil Companies,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press release.

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West Asia tensions: Cooking-gas supply directly exposed to the disruption

As the conflict tightened the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and a large share of India’s energy imports pass, most commercial traffic in the waterway was brought to a near halt. About 54 per cent of India’s LPG consumption was routed through the Strait, leaving the cooking-gas supply directly exposed to the disruption. India was among the few that kept its energy cargoes moving, the Ministry said. Through sustained coordination, Indian-flagged tankers continued to transit the Strait and discharge at Indian ports, carrying crude oil and successive consignments of LPG. There has been no shortage of any petroleum product, and bottling and distribution have continued normally across the network.

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Retail price revised to Rs 942 for the general consumer and an effective Rs 642 for the Ujjwala household

“The Saudi CP benchmark for LPG rose by about half between January and April 2026 as the Hormuz disruption tightened Gulf supply. Through that rise, the cost of supplying a 14.2 kg cylinder moved to around Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700,” the Ministry stated. The retail price has now been revised to Rs 942 for the general consumer and an effective Rs 642 for the Ujjwala household, on which the Rs 300 direct benefit transfer is unchanged; even an unsubsidised household pays about Rs 700 below the market-linked cost. Indian households, subsidised and unsubsidised, continue to pay less than households in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and far less than in the United States, Australia and Canada.