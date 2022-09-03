New Delhi: At a time when the domestic LPG prices rising across the country, burdening the common man, an interesting fact to understand is that cooking gas rates have been revised an astounding 58 times in the last five years and its data suggest that it prices have gone up by 45%.Also Read - Trinamool MP Does Something ‘Unusual’ In Lok Sabha To Highlight LPG Price Hike

According to official data from the Petroleum Ministry, between April 1, 2017 and July 6, 2022 LPG prices rose by 45 per cent through 58 upward revisions. An LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 723 in April 2017, and by July 2022, rose by 45 per cent to cost Rs 1,053.

At the same time, this hike in cooking gas cylinder price was a huge 26 per cent in the 12 month period between July 1, 2021 and July 6, 2022.

The same LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 834 in July 2021. By July 2022, its price surged 26 per cent to touch Rs 1,053.

LPG cylinder prices differ in every state as they depend on value added tax or VAT as well as transportation charges. They are also calculated on the basis of crude oil prices.

The rise in prices of the cooking gas have burdened the common man even as rising inflation along with rising unemployment have weakened economic growth.

(With inputs from IANS)