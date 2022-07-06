New Delhi: Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 50/cylinder, while the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been slashed by Rs 8.50 with effect from today, July 6. Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 18/cylinder. From Wednesday, a domestic LPG cylinder’s price has increased from Rs 1,003 to Rs 1,053 in Delhi.Also Read - BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Odisha Class 10 Matric Result 2022 to be Declared Today; Here's How to Check

After today's price rates, in Mumbai, a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,052.50, Rs 1,079 in Kolkata, while Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 1,068.50.

This is a developing story