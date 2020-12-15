New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders yet again. As per updates, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use increased by Rs 50. Also Read - ‘Opposition Misleading Them’: PM Modi in Kutch Says Govt Will Address Farmers’ Concerns, Ready to Help

In a similar manner, the price of 5 kg short-cylinder has also been increased by Rs 18 and the price of a 19 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs 36.50. Notably, the price of cylinders was hiked twice by Rs 100 in the last 15 days.

After hiking the price, the country's largest oil company IOC stated that the price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi will cost Rs 644. It has increased to Rs 670.50 in Kolkata, Rs 644 in Mumbai and Rs 660 in Chennai.

Prior to this, the price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi was Rs 594. It was Rs 620.50 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai.

In general, the price of LPG gas cylinder is determined by the state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis.

Moreover, the price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder was hiked by 54.50 a cylinder in the national capital. After the price was revised, now the new price of the commercial cylinder stood at Rs 1,296 in Delhi. The November price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,241.50.