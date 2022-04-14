PNG Price Hike In Delhi-NCR: The Indraprashtha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday night increased the price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price by Rs 4.25 per SCM in Delhi. According to a late-night notification of the company, the new prices will be effective from April 14, 2022 onwards. The Indraprastha Gas Limited further said that the applicable price in Ghaziabad would be Rs 45.96/SCM.Also Read - Irked Over Dog's Barking, 3 Shot At In Ghaziabad

“The domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 4.25 per SCM wef 14.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. The applicable price in Delhi would be Rs 45.86/SCM (incl.VAT), ” the company said. Also Read - 3 Schools Shut In Uttar Pradesh Due to Rising COVID Cases: Here's How To Keep Students Safe | Check Guidelines

Also Read - Tragic! 20 Cows Charred to Death After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ghaziabad

At present, the PNG is priced at Rs 41.61 per SCM in NCT of Delhi. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it is Rs 41.71 per SCM.

The domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 4.25 per SCM w.e.f April 14 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. The applicable price in Ghaziabad would be Rs 45.96/SCM: Indraprastha Gas Limited — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The IGL said it has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 45.86 per SCM. “The new price will come into effect from today, April 14. For Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 45.96 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it’ll cost Rs 44.06 per SCM,” the IGL added further.

IGL has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 45.86 per SCM. The new price will come into effect from today, April 14. For Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 45.96 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost Rs 44.06 per SCM. pic.twitter.com/UswvoidDsa — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

On Tuesday, the city gas utility in Maharashtra had announced another hike in the prices of PNG and CNG fuels by Rs 5/kg and Rs 4.50, effective Tuesday midnight, citing the massive rise in input prices.

It had earlier raised the retail price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG by Rs 7 and Rs 5, respectively.

The MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by Rs 6/kg and for PNG by Rs 3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent effective April 1. On April 6, MG increased the prices of these fuels by Rs 7 and Rs 5, respectively.

However, the company announced a Rs 5/kg hike in auto CNG to Rs 72/kg and by Rs 4.50 /SCM for domestic piped natural gas to Rs 45.50/SCM in and around Mumbai.

On March 31, the utility had announced a steep reduction in the retail price of CNG by Rs 6/kg and piped gas by Rs 3.50/SCM, from April 1 after the state had lowered VAT on natural gas from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent.