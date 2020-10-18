New Delhi: Low-cost airline IndiGo will now charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if they want to check-in at the airport counters, the airline said in a statement. Earlier in May, it was made mandatory by the aviation ministry for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - With 28 More Deaths, Delhi’s Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 6,000

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it noted.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.