Petrol to cost Rs 150 per liter in India as Donald Trump plans to capture Iran’s oil island Kharg? Modi government says…

Energy markets have been thrown into turmoil, and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have intensified amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: The United States is reportedly planning to deploy troops to capture Kharg Island weeks after launching major airstrikes on Iran. According to an Axios report citing officials from the Trump administration, Kharg Island was among the options considered by Trump from the very first day. Kharg Island is a small island located in the Persian Gulf and Iran’s largest oil storage hub. Another Axios report says the Donald Trump administration is considering new military options around the island.

It is important to note that despite its small geographical size, the Iranian island of Kharg, located in the Persian Gulf about 25–30 kilometers from Iran’s coast, plays a major role in Iran’s economy. According to The Economic Times, the island serves as Iran’s main crude oil export terminal. From here, Iran sells nearly 90 percent of its oil. Its loading terminals can handle around seven million barrels of oil every day.

Why Donald Trump wants to capture Kharg Island:

Kharg Island has been the backbone of Iran’s economy for decades.

If the United States were to take control of this island, that backbone would effectively be broken.

The United States has targeted nuclear facilities, missile bases, and military infrastructure inside Iran.

Energy infrastructure such as Kharg Island has not yet been attacked.

The Iranian island of Kharg, located in the Persian Gulf about 25–30 kilometers from Iran’s coast, plays a major role in Iran’s economy.

According to The Economic Times, the island serves as Iran’s main crude oil export terminal. From here, Iran sells nearly 90 percent of its oil.

Its loading terminals can handle around seven million barrels of oil every day.

As per the Financial Times report, the fact that the island has not been targeted shows how crucial it is for both Iran’s economy and the global oil market. Experts are of the opinion that attacking or blocking the facility could severely damage Iran’s ability to export crude oil.

There could be a sharp rise in the global oil prices, disruptions in tanker traffic in the Gulf, and the risk of the entire world becoming deeply entangled in a regional conflict if an attack on Kharg takes place. Kharg Island is located near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints. Any military action around it could therefore have a major impact on the global economy.

Will oil prices cross USD 150 per barrel?

Energy markets have been thrown into turmoil, and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have intensified amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf. As a result, global oil prices have risen to more than USD 110 per barrel. This is the biggest surge in oil prices since 2020.

It is important to note that although the Modi government has stated that oil imports are continuing through alternative routes and that energy supplies remain secure, experts warn that if the surge continues for a prolonged period, rising crude oil prices could significantly affect consumers.

Global markets are already witnessing heightened volatility. The price of Brent crude has crossed USD 114 per barrel, marking a sharp increase of about 23 percent compared to last Friday. Experts and international institutions such as Goldman Sachs, along with Qatar’s energy minister, have indicated that if the situation worsens, oil prices could exceed USD 150 per barrel within the next two to three weeks.

