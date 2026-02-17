Home

Donald Trump’s tariff war shows impact as India’s exports to the US fall by 22 percent, China steps in to support…

Amid higher tariffs imposed by the US, India’s merchandise exports to the US fell 21.77 percent in January to USD 6.6 billion.

New Delhi: In a significant development, in January, India’s merchandise exports to the United States recorded a sharp decline. However, overall exports registered growth, largely due to diversification. Experts are of the opinion that the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs has started becoming visible now. According to the reports, India’s merchandise exports rose 0.61 percent to USD 36.56 billion in January. The imports have also risen 19.2 percent to USD 71.24 billion, leading to a rise in the country’s trade deficit, which widened to USD 34.68 billion. The increase was seen in both goods and services.

Amid higher tariffs imposed by the US, India’s merchandise exports to the US fell 21.77 percent in January to USD 6.6 billion. Total exports in the current financial year are expected to surpass USD 860 billion. During the April–January period, exports grew 2.22 percent to USD 366.63 billion.

Here are some of the key details:

The US had imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods from August 27.

From February 7, the US removed the additional 25 percent tariff.

Reciprocal tariffs are set to be reduced from 25 percent to 18 percent, bringing India’s exports to a more competitive position among regional peers.

Last year, exports had also declined in September, October, and December, although November saw a 22.61 percent increase.

During the same period, imports from the US rose 23.71 percent to USD 4.5 billion.

In the current financial year (April–January), India’s exports to the US increased 5.85 percent to USD 72.46 billion, while imports rose 13.87 percent to USD 43.92 billion.

Exports to China Rise

India’s exports to China increased 55.65 percent in January to USD 1.63 billion, while imports from China rose 16.67 percent to USD 12.23 billion. During the April–January period, exports to China grew 38.37 percent to USD 15.88 billion, whereas imports climbed 13.82 percent to USD 108.18 billion.

Positive export growth was also recorded to several countries, including United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Hong Kong, Spain, Belgium, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

In contrast, shipments declined to United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Singapore, Australia, France, and Brazil.

