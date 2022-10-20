New Delhi: Hurun India, along with EdelGive today released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. With an annual donation of INR 1,161 crore, the 77-year-old founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar, reclaimed the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title. Wipro’s Azim Premji has slipped to second position with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore.Also Read - HCL Tech Pips Wipro To be India's 3rd Biggest IT Company

HERE’s THE LIST OF TOP 10 PEOPLE IN EDELGIVE-HURUN INDIA PHILANTHROPY LIST 2022

Rank Name Donation (INR Cr) Change % Primary Cause Company 3yr Donation (INR Cr) 1(+1) Shiv Nadar & family 1,161 -8% Education HCL Technologies 3,219 2(-1) Azim Premji & family 484 -95% Education Wipro 18,101 3(-) Mukesh Ambani & family 411 -29% Education Reliance Industries 1,446 4(-) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 242 -36% Healthcare Aditya Birla 875 5* Susmita and Subroto Bagchi 213 New Healthcare Mindtree NA 5* Radha and NS Parthasarathy 213 New Healthcare Mindtree NA 7(+1) Gautam Adani & family 190 46% Disaster Relief Adani 408 8(+1) Anil Agarwal & family 165 27% Disaster Relief Vedanta 510 9(-4) Nandan Nilekani 159 -13% Societal Thinking Infosys 501 10(+1) AM Naik 142 27% Healthcare Larsen & Toubro 330

Source: Hurun Research Institute; EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF EDELGIVE-HURUN INDIA PHILANTHROPY LIST 2022