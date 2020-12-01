New Delhi: Looking at the rising pollution level in the country, the Central government is making regulations more strict related to transport vehicles. Starting from January next year, the Centre will tighten rules for those who violate pollution norms for vehicles. As per a notification, a system will be put in place where not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate can lead to seizure of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

This week, the road transport ministry has issued a draft notification asking for suggestions from stakeholders before it takes the PUC system online. However, the process will take two months.

As per the proposed system, it will be mandatory for all vehicle owners to renew a vehicle’s PUC within the stipulated time period. In case a user is found not carrying a valid PUC certificate, he/she will be given seven days grace period. Failing to obtain a valid certificate within this period will lead to seizure of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

Moreover, the users will be asked to get their vehicles checked if they are found emitting extra fumes. Such users will also be given a time of seven days to get their vehicles repaired. The same rules will apply on commercial vehicles as well.

The Central government has brought this new regulation to control the air pollution in the country which has reached to hazardous levels in the last few weeks.